Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 644 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

