Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.96. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,971,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,231,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,971,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

