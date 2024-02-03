Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

