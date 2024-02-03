FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

