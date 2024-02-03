FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

