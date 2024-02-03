Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

