Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 566,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after buying an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

