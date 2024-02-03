Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 876,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $43,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 849.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
