Barclays PLC Has $48.04 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $198.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

