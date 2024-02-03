Barclays PLC Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $40,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.46 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

