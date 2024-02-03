Barclays PLC Acquires 86,222 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

