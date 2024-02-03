Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.45, but opened at $58.81. Ball shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 437,094 shares traded.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

