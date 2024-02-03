Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $198.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.