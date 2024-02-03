Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

