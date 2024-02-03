Arizona State Retirement System Buys 233 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.39 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

