Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

