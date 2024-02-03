Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $225.00. The stock had previously closed at $267.32, but opened at $303.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $282.92, with a volume of 931,950 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average of $283.14.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

