Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.03.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,354.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

