WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $982,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

