Wells Fargo & Company Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $64.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.6 %

UNM opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

