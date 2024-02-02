Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

