Versor Investments LP Makes New $226,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

