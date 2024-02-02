Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $424,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $44,936.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PTCT opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

