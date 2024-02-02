Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

