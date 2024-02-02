Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SLGN stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

