Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2,966.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

