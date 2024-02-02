Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,838.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

