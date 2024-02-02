Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $221.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $222.48.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.