Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,722 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 772,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $14,115,000.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.92 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

