Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

