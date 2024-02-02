Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $245.61 and a one year high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

