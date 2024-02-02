Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.31 and a 200 day moving average of $455.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

