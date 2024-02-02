Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.50 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 44.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

