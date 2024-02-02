Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,524,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

