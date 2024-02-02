Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

