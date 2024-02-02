Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.58.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

