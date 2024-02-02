PTC’s (PTC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $202.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

PTC stock opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

