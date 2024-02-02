PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

