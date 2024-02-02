Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $787,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPNG stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

