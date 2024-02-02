Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.