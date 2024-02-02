Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

