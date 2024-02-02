Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $819,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.63% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

KBWR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

