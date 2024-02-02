Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

