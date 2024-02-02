Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,003,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 107,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

