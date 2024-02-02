Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,234 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 510.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.