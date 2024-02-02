Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,540 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

