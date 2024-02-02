Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.71.

NYSE:PSX opened at $145.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $148.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,336,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

