NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

