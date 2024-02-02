Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,200 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

VB opened at $210.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

