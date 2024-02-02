Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $378.45 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $383.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.64 and its 200 day moving average is $296.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

